Fantom Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and DDEX. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $63.65 million and $13.82 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00119968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.01704947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00213159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00171470 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,111,803,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, DDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.