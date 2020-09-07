Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The company has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

