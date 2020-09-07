Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $314,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

