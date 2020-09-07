Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.08. 24,632,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,021,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.