Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,632,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,021,674. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

