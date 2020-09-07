eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
EXPI stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.16 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.
In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,175,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,703,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,377,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
