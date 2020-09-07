eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

EXPI stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.16 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,175,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,703,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,377,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

