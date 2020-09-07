Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 373,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evolus by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 55.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

