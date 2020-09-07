EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

EVO Payments stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $56,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,915 shares of company stock valued at $580,380 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVO Payments by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 927,187 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,239,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in EVO Payments by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,020,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 647,003 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 336,639 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

