EverGreenCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $407,694.18 and $78.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047705 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00729964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,204.29 or 1.00115112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.01709556 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00132072 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,439,045 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

