Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $14.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $27.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.55. 202,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,985. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.53 and its 200-day moving average is $211.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

