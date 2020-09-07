Evercore ISI Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $50.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 133.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 507,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

