EURBASE Price Hits $1.17 (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. EURBASE has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $12,462.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EURBASE token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00011504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EURBASE has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EURBASE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00070229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00291865 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001498 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044967 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000445 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008634 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c . EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EURBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EURBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.