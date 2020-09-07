Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Etsy stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $100,551.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,122.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,889 shares of company stock worth $43,535,324 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $1,673,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

