Equitable’s (EQH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.44 and a beta of 1.71. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,353 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after acquiring an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

