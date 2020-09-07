Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after acquiring an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $752.18. 399,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,170. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $768.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,915 shares of company stock worth $6,063,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

