Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.21. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Envista stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. 1,429,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

