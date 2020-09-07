Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Shares of ENPH opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,808.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,202,606 shares of company stock valued at $107,699,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

