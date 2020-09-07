Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,180,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after acquiring an additional 189,945 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 164,418 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 514,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 152,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 211,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,761. The company has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 11.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.