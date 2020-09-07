Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 4,279,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

