Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

