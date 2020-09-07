Elrond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.62 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded flat against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $176.59 million and $11.62 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $12.88 or 0.00126381 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.01713532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00213331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00168931 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.