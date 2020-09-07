ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on EKTAY. UBS Group downgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

