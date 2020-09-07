Edge (DADI) Price Reaches $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Edge has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $912.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, Gate.io and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.54 or 0.05126752 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052732 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, KuCoin, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.