EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $856,478.37 and approximately $154,239.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045150 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.61 or 0.05105715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052988 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

