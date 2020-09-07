eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 370,311 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.20% of eBay worth $74,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $52.54. 9,971,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

