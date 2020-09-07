e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.18.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 57,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $1,020,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $55,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 539,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $46,546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 439,348 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 201,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 408,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,577. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $968.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

