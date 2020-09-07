e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $44.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00469871 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000410 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,963,162 coins and its circulating supply is 17,140,839 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.