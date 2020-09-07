DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $201,111.18 and $298.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023512 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011038 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

