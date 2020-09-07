DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DITHF. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
