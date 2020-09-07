Dragon Coins Market Cap Reaches $5.94 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $1,354.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00118804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.01708630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00211123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168666 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

