Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up about 0.3% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 119,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.43. 584,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,551. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,161 shares of company stock worth $8,972,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

