Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 242,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. GWM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 465,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,559,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

