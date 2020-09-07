Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.22 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00035390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.66 or 0.05126318 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034779 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,583 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN.

