Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) vs. Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Financial Contrast

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.54 $681.07 million $1.62 11.31 Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.65 -$355.00 million $1.38 7.64

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Devon Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 19.98% 12.85% 6.22% Devon Energy -51.02% 4.29% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 9 8 0 2.32 Devon Energy 0 6 15 0 2.71

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 64.75%. Given Devon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Devon Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 11.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

