Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,480,920 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 4.1% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $21,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 189.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 2,250,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after buying an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after buying an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. 5,498,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.26. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

