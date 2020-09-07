Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €49.50 ($58.24) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.82 ($50.37).

DWNI opened at €43.49 ($51.16) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.74.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

