Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

DSGX stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $243,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $264,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

