Denarius (D) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Denarius has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,381,036 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

