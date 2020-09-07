DEEX (DEEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $334,615.88

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last week, DEEX has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $334,615.88 and $383.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000159 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

