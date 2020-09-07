DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 24% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $132,478.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004472 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00032921 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.