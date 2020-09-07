Deep Field Asset Management LLC Sells 37,219 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,219 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 10.3% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ferrari worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

