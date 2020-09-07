Deep Field Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for 4.6% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of New York Times worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Times by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. 3,039,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. New York Times’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,445.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

