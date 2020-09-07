Deep Field Asset Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. Delta Apparel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Delta Apparel worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of DLA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

