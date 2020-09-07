Deep Field Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. BellRing Brands comprises about 0.8% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of BellRing Brands worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 34.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,328,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,361,000 after acquiring an additional 853,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 242,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 127.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 203,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.62. 431,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,057. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.