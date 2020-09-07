Deep Field Asset Management LLC Acquires 77,213 Shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the period. Quantum accounts for 1.2% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Quantum worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QMCO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 324.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 34,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $185,954.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 13,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $73,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,166 shares of company stock valued at $576,181 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.33. 169,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Quantum Corp has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

