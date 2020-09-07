Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Cut by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,380 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 152,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

