Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Danaher were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.58. 3,720,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $210.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.