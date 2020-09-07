DA Davidson Raises Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $270.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.69.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $216.26 on Friday. Docusign has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock valued at $31,531,917. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,428,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 438,507 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

