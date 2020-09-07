DA Davidson Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $144.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.33, a PEG ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

