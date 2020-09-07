Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,871 shares during the period. Cytokinetics comprises about 3.8% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 1.13% of Cytokinetics worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 406,453 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $3,614,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 599.8% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 261,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 224,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 187.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,018. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.46. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,014. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

